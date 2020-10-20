It’s another jump in COVID-19 in Ontario as the province reports 821 new cases. This is the second-highest single-day increase since October 9th when 939 cases were reported. Again the bulk of the new diagnoses, or almost 74-percent, are in the four hotspot zones around the GTHA and Ottawa.

Testing seems to have dropped as there were only 24,049 done in the last 24-hours, marking a dramatic slide from the over 40,000 tests taken on a daily basis since the beginning of September.

Over the past day, 628 patients have recovered but three more people have died bringing the death toll from the virus to 3,053.

Another 22 people are in the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 and there are three more patients in intensive care units across the province.