Four of the 20 new Central Region OPP recruits will join the Huntsville and Bracebridge detachments (Photo supplied by: OPP)

The four new officers coming to the area are apart of a group of 20 newly trained Provincial Constables.

The officers completed an extensive selection process and training, and are ready to fulfill their lifelong dreams of becoming police officers,” the OPP said in a statement on the fresh-faced officers. “Our newest members bring a wealth of backgrounds and life experiences to better serve our communities.”

Two of the new officers will be deployed in Bracebridge and two will go to Huntsville.

The other officers will be deployed in Northumberland, Southern Georgian Bay, Caledon, Orillia, Nottawasaga, and Huronia West.

Central Region members of the OPP provide police services from 13 detachments within its boundaries of approximately 29,790 square kilometres, extending from the District of Muskoka in the north to Lake Ontario in the south; from Dufferin County in the west to Northumberland County in the east.