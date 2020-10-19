The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has added five new active cases of COVID-19 in their medical region, bringing the active case count in that region to eight.

Three of the new cases were in Huntsville in two men between 18 and 34 years old, and a female in the same age range. Two were from community transmission with the other unknown. The other two new cases were in Muskoka Lakes. Both were in females between the ages of 45 and 64. One was from community transmission, while the other is yet to be determined.

Three of the currently active cases are in Huntsville, three in Muskoka Lakes, and two in Bracebridge.

There have been 1,164 cases of the coronavirus in Simcoe Muskoka, with 977 recovering and 46 people dying.