Ontario is reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases to start the work week.

Monday’s 704 cases come with 80 per cent of them in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York Region.

Nearly 31,900 tests were completed over the last day but a backlog of 16.303 remains.

There have been 65,075 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 86 per cent deemed resolved.

Another 4 people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 3,050.