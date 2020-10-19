An employee at the McDonald’s in Bracebridge at 105 Muskoka District Road 118 West tested positive for COVID-19 and caused the restaurant to close while a deep cleaning was done.

The restaurant was re-opened on Saturday after “thorough cleaning and sanitization” was done.

McDonald’s head office says they are working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to make sure anyone that was a close contact gets notified. “The Health Unit has told us they will be contacting any such close contacts directly to provide any advice or recommendations on self-isolation or testing,” the restaurant’s corporate office says in a statement. “For any guests who may have visited the restaurant and have concerns, please take directions from the experts at Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit by visiting their website.”

Corporate says they will ensure employees will continue will McDonald’s cleaning standards and follow their Safety+ commitment. “That includes enhanced safety measures to ensure every part of the McDonald’s experience is safe for our guests and employees,” they say in their statement.

The measures include:

Hand sanitizer dispensers available inside the restaurant

High-touch surfaces and guest tables will be kept clean and sanitized

Floor markers to help guests keep their distance from one other

Front counters are fitted with protective screens

Clearly marked tables for dine-in to respect physical distancing

The number of guests permitted inside a restaurant at one time will be limited based on restaurant size. This also applies to outdoor seating spaces

Employees will wear gloves for taking payment and serving guests and wear masks at all times while working in the restaurant. For everyone’s safety, we encourage guests to wear a mask or face covering when using our premises. In certain regions, masks or face coverings must be worn where required by public health authorities

Contactless payment options are available at the restaurant, and guests can also order using the McDonalds mobile app and pay on their phone

McDonald’s says the health and safety of employees and customers is their top priority and they will continue to adapt as necessary to make sure that standard is followed.