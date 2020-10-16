Visitors and residents in the Township of Georgian Bay, as well as anyone going to Stewart Lake and Otter Lake in the Township of Severn are being cautioned about blue-green algae by the Simcoe-Muskoka Health Unit.

The Health Unit says to not use lake water for the preparation of infant formula if you notice blue-green algae in it. Do not allow pet or livestock to drink or swim in the water, be cautious about eating fish caught in any infected water, do not use herbicides, copper sulphate, or other algaecides that may break open algae cells and release toxins in the water, and avoid swimming in the water.

The Health Unit notes the blooms will make the water look bluish-green like green pea soup, or a turquoise paint.

They add that symptoms from consuming toxins from blue-green algae bloom can include headaches, fever, diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and can be more serious if the water is swallowed in large quantities.

The Health Unit’s website will be kept up-to-date with information on any other infected bodies of water.