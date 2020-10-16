Another Toronto area municipality is rolling back to a modified Stage 2 of public health restrictions. York Region joins Toronto, Peel Region, and Ottawa for the next 28 days effective Monday morning.

Those restrictions include closing gyms, ending indoor dining, and closing casinos and cinemas. The rollback to Stage 2 comes after York Region saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says the numbers in York Region are “heading in the wrong direction.”

Premier Doug Ford says he was up all night worrying about the impact the decision will have on businesses in York Region but the spread of COVID-19 has to be stopped, “I hate doing this. You have no idea how much I hate doing this.”