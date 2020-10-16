Ontario is reporting just over 700 new COVID-19 cases to close out the work week.

Friday’s 712 cases mark the fifth consecutive day where daily cases have been over 700 in Ontario.

Seventy-two per cent of the cases are in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel and York Region.

Over 38,500 tests were completed over the last day but a backlog of 37,155 remains.

There have been 62,908 cases since the pandemic began in Ontario with 85.8 per cent deemed resolved.

Another nine people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 3,031.