A section of Robert J. Boyer Lane in downtown Bracebridge will close while construction happens nearby.

Dominion Street to Chancery Lane will be closed at various times in October, November, and December.

The stretch of road will be closed from 5 to 10 PM every Wednesday and Thursday from October 21st to December 31st. It will also be closed for construction from noon to 10 PM every Friday starting on October 16th, running through to December 26th. Every weekend from October 17th to December 27th it will also be closed from noon to 10 PM.

During those times no vehicle access will be allowed.