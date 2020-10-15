The 2020 Winter Coat Drive is set to get underway.

The District of Muskoka announced Thursday that planning is underway for the drive – which has been collecting used winter apparel for the last 8 years.

Since 2012, the District has worked with various community partners – like the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes and Fabricare Cleaning Centre – to ensure Muskoka residents are supported through the winter months.

District Chair John Klinck says despite COVID-19 restrictions in place this year, they are pleased these groups can work together to deliver the coat drive.

“Our community is so fortunate to have volunteers with such drive and passion to help our most vulnerable population,” Klinck said. “A sincere thank-you to all those involved in the planning, organizing, and delivery of this drive and to those who can donate coats to this much-needed initiative”.

Donations can be taken to all Fabricare Cleaning Centres across Muskoka starting this Friday.

They will be collected through November 20th.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, winter accessories such as boots, mitts and hats cannot be accepted this year.

The District also asks that all donated coats be delivered inside a plastic bag.

Dates, times, and locations for coat pick up will be shared at a later date.

If you have any questions you can contact John de Koning with the Rotary Club of Bracebridge-Muskoka Lakes at 705-706-3600.