The way the province is hiring teachers is changing. Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has revoked Regulation 274 that allows the hiring of teachers based on seniority.

Lecce says this will mean that teachers that are given jobs will be hired based on merit and qualifications, “Our government is fully committed to standing up for students and parents who deserve the best, most qualified, and reflective educator at the front of the classroom. That means, when it comes to hiring educators, principals should be able to hire the best teacher for the job – not necessarily the one who has been in line the longest.”

He also says this will give principals the ability to hire faster and fill gaps in their schools with teachers that are qualified and represent the diversity of the students in their classrooms.

The new hiring practices will come into effect on October 29th.

Meanwhile, the Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario accused the Ford government of using the COVID-19 crisis to attack what they said in a tweet was a fair hiring process.