Ontario is reporting close to 800 new COVID-19 cases.

The province recorded 783 cases over the last day making it the fourth consecutive day Ontario has recorded over 700 cases.

Seventy five per cent of the new cases are in Ottawa, Toronto, Peel Region and York Region.

The province processed nearly 40 thousand tests over the last day but still have a backlog of 36,314.

There have been 62,196 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 85.7 per cent deemed resolved.

Another 5 people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 3,022.