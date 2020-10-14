A Lake of Bays couple is making a hefty donation to local healthcare.

On Wednesday, the Huntsville Hospital Foundation announced a significant gift of $1 million to the hospital from long-time residents, Gerry and Paula Coleman.

The Coleman’s have been cottagers in the area for over 20 years and recently they decided to semi-retire in Muskoka.

Gerry says they recognize the importance of health in the community and he and his wife are very happy to make this contribution.

“Recent challenges have really driven home the critical role that the Huntsville Hospital and its dedicated staff play in caring for area residents,” he said. “We know that our donation will be an important resource for the hospital, and also hope that it might inspire others to reach deep into their pockets and make a contribution.”

The Coleman’s are not new to the philanthropic world.

In 2015, they made a similar donation to the Oakville Trafalgar Hospital.

Katherine Craine of HHF says they are grateful to receive the sizable donation

“Their donation will go a long way in supporting our hospital with technology and equipment purchases that our care teams need in order to serve the entire community,” Craine said. “In these difficult times, it really hits home – how we depend on part-time and full-time community members alike to work together for their hospital.”

HHF fundraising programs like the upcoming annual Lights for Life Campaign, the annual Holiday appeal and the recent Radiothon help the foundation acquire important medical tools and technology that are not covered by the Ministry and taxes.