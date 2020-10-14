Ontario is reporting over 700 new COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day.

The province added 721 new cases on Wednesday with 83 per cent of the cases in the hot spots around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area and Ottawa.

Ontario processed over 32,200 tests in the last day but still have a backlog of 26,558.

There have been 61,413 cases in the province since the start of the pandemic with 85.5 per cent deemed resolved.

There have been no new deaths in the last 24-hours with the death toll remaining at 3,017.