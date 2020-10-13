Photo of the Muskoka Campus from the Georgian College website.

Construction boot camps are coming to Georgian College’s Muskoka Campus.

If you’re interested in learning a trade, now’s your chance – as the college is offering a series of free boot camps this fall and winter, aimed at helping people harness a number of skills aimed at specific trades.

Trades being offered include carpentry, plumbing, electrical, roof and wall framing, passive solar greenhouse builds and a number of others.

Operations Manager James Fielding feels this is a great way to introduce people to the trades.

“A lot of our past boot camp participants had never been in a shop before, or had limited experience, but were interested in learning a new skill and exploring a new career path or hobby,” Fielding said.

Those who take part will get to learn through a mix of in-class instruction and project-based learning in the campus’ state-of-the-art shop.

They’ll also learn about techniques, programs, apprenticeships and jobs in the skilled trades.

The first boot camp – Carpentry Tools and Construction Projects for Women – runs October 24 and 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You have to be at least 16 years of age or older to take part.

For more information or to register, contact Georgian’s Muskoka Campus.

To see the full list of fall and winter boot camp dates and offerings – head to the college’s website.