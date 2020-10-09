Officials are calling on all Ontarians to “limit trips outside of home” except for essential purposes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

A government statement adds that “In addition, travel to other regions in the province, especially from higher transmission to lower transmission areas, should only be for essential purposes.”

Social gatherings continue to be limited to 10 people indoors and 25 outdoors where physical distancing can be maintained.

Meanwhile, tougher new restrictions are on the way for Toronto, Peel Region.

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, indoor dining will be closed off in restaurants in the hot spot regions and gyms, casinos, cinemas and performing arts centres will be closed.