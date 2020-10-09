The team from the Hallmark Movie Channel will be transforming downtown Bracebridge into an American town for their latest movie “Tycoon’s Kiss.”

The Town of Bracebridge says all businesses will be open when filming is happening downtown from October 13th the 17th.

The filming will cause some delays for people travelling through downtown Bracebridge. The town says there will be intermittent pedestrian stoppages along with some road closures. Manitoba Street from Taylor Road to Dominion Street on the 15th from 7 AM to 11:30 PM and on the 16th from 8 AM until midnight. Hiram Street parking will be closed on all of the filming days and parking on Dominion Street will be restricted at certain sections.

Ahead of the filming starting, the town says signage will be put in place to make sure residents know exactly where and when the closures will be.