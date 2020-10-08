A new community engagement platform has been launched in Gravenhurst.

The town announced the new program Thursday, which will serve as a means for the community to learn about initiatives and provides an opportunity for the town to gather input on its programs and services.

The platform will be added to the municipality’s suite of engagement services and will support other types of community engagement – like public meetings and surveying.

“Our Town Council this term has made a strategic effort to increase the amount of community engagement that goes into the work that we’re doing,” Mayor Paul Kelly said. “Engage Gravenhurst provides us with another tool that will make it easy for our citizens to let us know their thoughts on important processes that Council must consider.”

With the platform, people can engage with the municipality anytime, from anywhere.

It also provides registrants a way to share thoughts on ongoing initiatives and ideas they have to help guide decision making in our community.

Gravenhurst Chief Administrative Officer Glen Davies says this will give residents an easy way to engage in many of the processes that the municipality manages on a regular basis.

“While in-person meetings are particularly challenging to have given the current climate, this innovative tool will provide us the opportunity to gather important input from our community and consider incorporating into our operations,” Davies said.

The site feature four projects including the 2021 Budget, Gravenhurst Hometown Heroes, Fall in Love with Gravenhurst and Gateway Job Spot.

All new user registrations for the site between now and November 15th will be entered into a draw to win a $100 Gravenhurst shopping spree using Gravenhurst Dollars.

For those interested in contributing to the site, or would like more information about the platform, please contact Manager of Economic Development Jeff Loney.

Head here to check out the Engage Gravenhurst page.