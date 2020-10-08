Ontario is reporting 797 new cases of COVID-19. It’s the highest single-day increase reported in the province since the pandemic began.

Over 82-percent of today’s cases are in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel, and York Regions, which the government is calling Ontario’s hotspots.

Provincial officials say 57-percent of the cases are in people under the age of 40.

Ontario also hit another record yesterday performing 48,488 tests but there is still a backlog of over 58,000 waiting for results.

There were another four deaths bringing the provincial death toll to 2,992.

There were 11 more people admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours for treatment of the virus.