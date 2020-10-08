The OPP says it’s not just the Thanksgiving long weekend that is quickly approaching.

Police note that there has been a 30-percent increase in speeding this year. That is being linked with 209 fatal car crashes that have happened so far this year with 224 people dying in those incidents. 155 of those deaths were drivers of the vehicles, 33 were passengers, and 36 were pedestrians.

“Speed leads the list of causal factors in preventable road fatalities, with 41 deaths linked to this dangerous driving behaviour,” the OPP says. On top of the increase in speeding in the province, the provincial police force says they have laid nearly 6,800 racing and stunt driving charges.

Also linked to the deaths on the road this year is not wearing a seatbelt. The OPP say 40 people – both drivers and passengers – have died so far this year due to not wearing a seatbelt. Another 37 were related to distracted driving and 35 because of impaired driving.

With the Thanksgiving long weekend nearly upon us, the OPP says they will be out patrolling during Operation Impact. They will be targeting aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers as well as occupants not wearing a seatbelt.