The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is reporting one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 in Huntsville.

The new case is reported to be in a woman between the age of 45 and 64. Public Health says she acquired it through contact with someone in the community.

It is the 21st positive case of the virus to be reported in Huntsville and the first to be pop up in October. The last case was reported on September 23rd and was the last of 10 to be lab confirmed that month.

Of 21 positive cases in Huntsville, 20 people have recovered.

There have been 64 cases of the coronavirus in the District of Muskoka. 58 people have recovered, one person has died. In Simcoe-Muskoka, there have been 992 cases of COVID-19, with 855 people recovering from the virus and 39 people dying.