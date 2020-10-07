It’s another day of over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province is reporting 583 new cases with 75 per cent of the cases in Toronto, Ottawa, and York and Peel Regions.

Sixty per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 43,300 tests were taken yesterday but there is still a backlog of over 55,000 waiting for processing.

There have been 55,945 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic.

There are three more people in hospital and another person has died from the virus bringing the death toll to 2,988.