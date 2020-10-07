The Victorian Order of Nurses has honoured Nan Cleator for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She has been awarded the VON Canada Award of Distinction at a virtual ceremony the not-for-profit organization held in September. “In addition to being recognized for her exemplary contributions to VON’s work in home and community care, Nan was celebrated for being instrumental in shaping VON’s COVID-19 response, which keeps front-line care providers and their clients safe,” VON adds in a statement on their website.

Cleator has worked with VON for 30 years helping to guide practices by health care providers in the field. She also has experience working with Infection Prevention and Control. “Over her career, she has actively participated in IPAC associations in Ontario, Nova Scotia and nationally, and has been a member of the Public Health Agency of Canada’s Expert Working Group since 2003, where she has brought the home and community care perspective to the Agency’s national infection prevention and control guidelines,” VON says of Cleator’s accomplishments. “As well, she has helped develop national guidelines for IV therapy and vascular access.”

Cleator says she’s humbled by getting the award nod. “I would like to share this award with one of the most exemplary teams I have worked with, VON’s Practice, Quality & Risk Team, as well as VON’s local site teams of front-line experts who bring my work to life in the field,” she says. “Together, we accomplish so much.”

Cleator was recognized alongside Joy Saunders, Robert Estabrooks, and Carlton Sanford as national VON award recipients.