A set of eight tires and rims worth around $6,000 were stolen and the Huntsville OPP are looking for the public’s help in locating them.

The detachment says the eight 22 inch Goodyear 285/45R22 tires had a silver rims with them.

Police say they believe they were stolen between 4:30 PM on Saturday, October 3rd and 9 AM on the 4th. They report an unknown suspect removed the tires from four trucks parked in the lot of Armstrong Dodge on North Kinton Avenue in Huntsville. Police aren’t sure which was the suspect or suspects went with the stolen property.

The OPP ask that if you have any details on what happened to contact them at 705-789-5551 or reach out to Crime Stoppers if you want to report something anonymously. You could be eligible for up to $2,000 if you go the latter route.