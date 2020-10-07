While COVID-19 might be dampening some holiday plans, local hospital groups are not letting the pandemic keep them from a long-standing tradition.

Moose FM is running its annual Thanksgiving Hospital Radiothon for both the South Muskoka and Huntsville Hospital Foundations.

Each year, both 99.5 and 105.5 Moose FM stations reach out to the community looking for donations – and while things are a little different this year, both foundations are aiming to eclipse their totals from 2019.

Last year’s radiothon raised $67,765 for SMHF – while just over $62,198 was raised for HHF.

In Bracebridge, the funds will be going towards emergency healthcare equipment.

Meanwhile, in Huntsville, the funds are going towards purchasing priority equipment.

Due to COVID-19, there will be measures in place to ensure donations can be made through contactless means – such as online or over the phone.

If you’d like to make a donation to the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation you can call 1-844-461-0548.

For the Huntsville Hospital Foundation call 705-789-4756.

The radiothon runs Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.