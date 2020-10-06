UPDATE, 10/07: OPP located the car on October 7th.

Police are asking for help in locating a stolen car.

Huntsville OPP is investigating a theft that occurred sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. Monday – after a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen by an unknown suspect or suspects from a business on Muskoka Road 3.

The license plate on the vehicle reads ATFT-827.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.