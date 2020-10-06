Ontario is reporting 548 new COVID-19 cases.

It comes after 615 cases were reported yesterday with 74 per cent of the new cases in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

Sixty-one per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

The province reports over 42,000 tests were completed over the last day.

There have been 55,362 COVID-19 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 84.7 per cent deemed resolved.

Another 7 people died from the virus bringing the provincial death toll to 2,987.