Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed in Muskoka to start the week.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the two cases – which both involve people from Gravenhurst.

The first case is a woman, ages 18-34, while the second is a man of the same age range.

Both cases are still under investigation.

The new cases increase the total case count for Muskoka to 64, with 55 recovered and one death.

These were the first recorded cases in Muskoka since Thursday, when a Muskoka Lakes woman contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, in Simcoe Muskoka, there have been 943 cases, 823 recoveries – while 39 people have died.

