Despite not even happening, a long-time annual local golf tournament has managed to raise a record amount of donations.

After having to cancel the Dave Ellis Pro-Am Annual Golf Tournament due to COVID-19, donors have racked up $20,851 for the South Muskoka Hospital Foundation.

Typically, the tournament averages around $20,000 in donations – which is used to purchase urgently needed equipment.

The foundation says it’s thrilled with the outcome despite no tournament this year.

“This truly demonstrates the incredible character of the wonderful people who support this tournament each and every year,” the foundation said. “A very heartfelt thank you goes out to all those that contributed.”

This past Friday would have marked 34 years for the tournament in support of SMHF.