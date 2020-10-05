A Gravenhurst man is facing speeding charges after police pulled him over for going over 140 kilometres per hour in an 80-zone.

According to OPP, the incident took place in Kawartha Lakes on Saturday, when an officer who was patrolling Glenarm Road near Palestine Road observed a car travelling at a very high speed.

Police say the vehicle was clocked going 143 km/hr, after which the driver was pulled over.

A 68-year-old Gravenhurst man was arrested and charged with a number of driving offences.

The charges include excessive speed, driving without a validated permit, failing to surrender their license, using unauthorized plates as well as driving without insurance.

As a result, the driver’s license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle will be impounded for the next week.

The man is set to appear before a judge at the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay on December 1.