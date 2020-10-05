Two women have been charged with fraud after buying a truck from the Armstrong Dodge dealership in Huntsville.

Huntsville OPP reports that the women made two attempts to buy a truck from the dealership on consecutive days. The first try was on September 28th.

On October 2nd, OPP located and arrested a 39-year-old from Toronto and a 24-year-old from Cambridge. The two were charged with fraud over $5,000, use, deal, act on a forged document, personation with intent to obtain property, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Armstrong Dodge worked with the Huntsville OPP detachment along with the Muskoka Crime Unit, Street Crime Unit and the OPP’s Central Region Support Team.

The two women were held in custody and had their bail hearing on October 3rd. They were released with conditions and are scheduled to appear in court in Huntsville on October 21st.