A Brampton man is facing charges after he was clocked going 43 kilometres over the speed limit on Highway 11.

On Friday, just before midnight, an officer with Bracebridge OPP was conducting speed enforcement along the northbound side of the highway, when a car sped toward his location travelling well over the posted speed limit.

After the vehicle had sped past him going 143 km/hr, the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say the car then left the highway – travelling onto Cedar Lane and continued into town at a high rate of speed.

After a short pursuit, the officer blocked the suspect’s vehicle in on Shier Street – however, the driver abruptly lurched his car at the officer and was able to maneuver out of the situation before heading southbound on Highway 11.

Officers eventually located the driver again, who exited the highway into Gravenhurst and was pulled over on Fernwood Drive.

After an investigation, police found a loaded handgun and arrested and charged 31-year-old Colin Olafemi with multiple driving and firearm-related offences.

That includes possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, assault of a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a vehicle, as well as several highway traffic act offences, among other charges.

Police also add that they are looking for the passenger of the suspect’s vehicle, who is described as a clean-shaven, non-white man.

There are no concerns for the man’s safety at this time and anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS

Meanwhile, Olafemi will appear Monday for a bail hearing.