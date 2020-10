Ontario is reporting just over 600 new COVID-19 cases to start the work week.

The province recorded 615 cases Monday, with seventy-four per cent of the cases in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

Fifty-eight per cent of the cases are in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 38,200 tests were completed over the last day.

There have been 58,814 cases in Ontario since the pandemic began.

The death toll from the virus in the province is now at 2,980.