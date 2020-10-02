Gravenhurst is assessing its re-opening strategy amid COVID-19.

The town’s Safe Re-opening Task Force and Quick Response Team are meeting regularly to evaluate recommendations from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

At this time, the town says it’s reminding people that new gathering limits set out by the SMDHU are 10 people indoors and 25 in outdoor public spaces.

As we approach Thanksgiving weekend, SMDHU Medical Officer, Dr. Charles Gardner, is recommending we shrink our social bubbles and seriously consider limiting any social gatherings to those of one household in the effort to reduce the transmission of the virus, as we enter the second wave of COVID-19.

For testing opportunities, the town has introduced an appointment-only system providing limited scheduled appointments to those requiring in-person meetings or services with staff at the Gravenhurst Centennial Centre, Gravenhurst Fire Department, Station #1 and Gravenhurst Municipal Office.

And online form is now available in advance for those people looking to schedule an in-person appointment.

The Gravenhurst Public Library also continues to provide services to the public through their curbside pick-up as they continue to renovate and safeguard the facility for a potential future re-open.

According to the town, Mayor Paul Kelly continues to have a positive dialogue with the Province to establish a COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Gravenhurst during the pandemic, and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

