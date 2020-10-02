It’s a record number of COVID-19 cases being reported in Ontario.

The province recorded 732 new cases on Friday, the second time this week Ontario has reported as many as 700 cases.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott says due to a data review at Toronto Public Health, a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported Friday.

Seventy-eight percent of the new cases are in Toronto, Ottawa and Peel Region.

Ontario reports 58 per cent of Friday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 40,100 tests were completed in Ontario over the last day while the province’s test backlog has hit 90, 513.

There have been 52,980 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 85 per cent deemed resolved.

The death toll is at 2,927.