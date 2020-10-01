Ontario is updating its COVID-19 school and child care screening guidance.

The province says it comes in consultation with the Chief medical Officer of Health and the additional information will help parents determine when it’s most appropriate for students, children and their families to seek a test for COVID-19.

There are now two sets of questions about symptoms and information to help parents make decisions about what to do with their children.

The first set of questions asks about symptoms such as fever or cough and students with any of these symptoms will be advised to stay home until they are able to consult with a health care provider and receive an alternative diagnosis or a negative COVID-19 test.

The second set of questions asks about other symptoms that are commonly associated with other illnesses, such as a runny nose or headache:

Students and children with only one of these symptoms will be advised to stay home for 24 hours, after which they can return to school or child care if their symptoms are improving.

Students and children with two or more of these symptoms will be advised to stay home until they are able to consult with a health care provider and receive an alternative diagnosis or a negative COVID-19 test.

The updated questions will be in place as of Friday.

You can click here to access the questions.