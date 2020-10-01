Ontario Premier Doug Ford says some of the toughest days lay ahead when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It comes as he announced the province is spending $461-million to give 147,000 personal support workers a $3 dollar an hour raise.

At the same time, personal support workers in public hospital’s will receive a $2 dollar an hour raise.

The boost in pay is temporary, until March 2021, but Ford says he wants to convert the increase to a full-time pay raise and he told personal support workers to “stay tuned.”

No new COVID-19 restrictions were announced during the address on Thursday.