A number of Muskoka organizations are getting a boost thanks to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund.

The town of Bracebridge announced Thursday that $40,000 was being dispersed through the CRF to provide grants to organizations that have been impacted by the pandemic.

After two intakes of this program, the municipality has decided to split the funds between the Canadian Mental Health Association – Muskoka Parry Sound Branch ($10,000), Friends of the Caisse ($8,134), Alzheimer Society of Muskoka ($4,305), YWCA Muskoka ($4,200) and Pets Too ($2,973.19).

“COVID-19 has created difficulties for many and we want residents to know that we support them. The Community Relief Fund is a way for the Town to support organizations that help others so they can continue to do their incredible work in the community,” Mayor Graydon Smith said.

The CRF was used to invest in programs that meet the identified community needs from COVID-19.

That includes building community capacity to support those impacted and supporting Bracebridge’s Community-Based Strategic Plan 2018-2028.

“We are truly grateful for the support we received from the Town of Bracebridge through the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund,” Executive Director of YWCA Muskoka Hannah Lin said. “Funding during the toughest times affirms that others know the need and value and trust that YWCA Muskoka can provide services to women in our community.”

Eligible organizations for the CRF include not-for-profits, registered charities, community associations, unincorporated groups with not-for-profit goals and structure, creation and presentation artists and collectives and other groups with programming that meets the intent of the CRF.

Going forward, the town will look at a possible third intake of funding if needed.