Ontario is recording 538 new cases of COVID-19.

It comes after 700 were reported on Monday, 554 on Tuesday and 625 on Wednesday.

Eighty-one per cent of Thursday’s cases are in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

Ontario reports sixty per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40.

Over 39,600 tests were completed over the last day.

The total number of cases in the province since the pandemic began is up to 52,248 with 85 per cent deemed resolved.

Three more people in Ontario have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 2,851.