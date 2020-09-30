An annual food drive is going virtual this year in its quest to raise $25,000.

The Old-timer’s Fall Food Drive is set to get underway for the Manna Food Bank and with the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the drive will be done completely online for the first time ever.

The drive is a long-time collaboration between the Muskoka Old-timers’ Hockey Association and the food bank.

President of Manna Sam Robinson says despite the pandemic and not being able to do the drive in person, the need for food donations is still high.

“It’s a whole community event and has the benefit to Manna of generating over 10 thousand pounds of food and some financial donations as well. Challenge this year is COVID-19. So, it can’t happen in the traditional format,” Robinson said.”

The shift to virtual is a big change for Manna, who has been conducting this drive for over a quarter century.

The 25K is the estimated value of the food that the community normally donates during the fall food drive.

Robinson says the drive has a significant impact on many people from donors to staff at the food bank to those receiving donations.

She also says it’s especially significant for kids.

“One of the benefits of this is that young folks are getting involved, learning about giving back to their community where there are folks in that community who could use a hand,” Robinson said. “And it also comes at a time when we’re giving thanks and thinking of others.”

The drive runs from October 5-12, ending on Thanksgiving Monday.

To find out more information or to donate to the Old-timer’s’ Fall Food Drive – you can head here.