Ontario is reporting 625 new COVID-19 cases.

It follows the 700 that were reported on Monday and the 554 cases reported on Tuesday.

Seventy-eight per cent of today’s cases are in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

The province reports 62 per cent of the cases are in people under the age of 40.

Nearly 35,800 tests were completed in Ontario over the last day.

There have been 51,710 cases in Ontario since the start of the pandemic with 84.9 per cent deemed resolved.

Four more people died from the virus in the province bringing the death toll to 2,848.