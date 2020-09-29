It looks like a pair of holiday events in Huntsville are being pushed to next year.

With the annual event season just around the corner and so many unknowns around safe gathering sizes, all 2020 Muskoka Heritage Place events will be postponed until 2021.

On Tuesday, Muskoka Heritage Place confirmed that it would be postponing the Great Pumpkin Trail and the Portage Flyer Christmas due to concerns over COVID-19.

The heritage museum says that the safety of its guests helped to guide its decision.

You’re reminded that despite these closures, anyone looking for a good pioneer experience this fall, can visit the Pioneer Village or Train until October 10th or the Muskoka Museum year-round.

Muskoka Heritage Place says it looks forward to holding the events again in 2021 and making them bigger and better than ever.

You can stay up to date on the pioneer life by following Muskoka Heritage Place on Facebook or Twitter.