Three new cases of COVID-19 are being confirmed in Muskoka.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed two cases in Bracebridge – one in a man between the ages of 45-64 who contracted the virus due to close contact and the second is a woman between the ages of 18-34 who contracted it through an institutional outbreak.

Then on Tuesday, a Gravenhurst man between the ages of 18-34 contract the virus through close contact – increasing the total case count for Simcoe Muskoka to 884, with 751 recoveries and 38 deaths.

With new guidelines put in place by the province, SMDHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Charles Gardner says people need to be wary of large gatherings now more than ever.

“For people’s protection, they should seek to avoid gatherings of that nature, space themselves accordingly when they do find themselves in gatherings,” Gardner said. “If their ability to physically distance has been compromised and if they can’t comfortably stay 2 metres away from others – they should wear a mask.”

The three new cases increase District’s total case count to 61, with 43 recovered and one death.

That includes 26 cases in September alone – a monthly record for Muskoka.

Gardner says until we see the curve flatten again, we need to abide by the guidelines being put forth by public health.

“If you have smaller clusters that come together and forms a big cluster of people that’s more than 25 – you’re in violation and people involved need to personally note that and remove themselves from that situation. Those organizers need to take action to reduce the size of the gatherings,” Gardner added.

Currently this month, Huntsville leads Muskoka with 10 cases, followed by Bracebridge with 9, 4 in Muskoka Lakes and 3 in Gravenhurst – while Georgian Bay and Lake of Bays have combined for zero.

To view the SMDHU’s COVID-19 case count – head here.