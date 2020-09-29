The province is making changes to who can visit residents of long-term care homes in some areas. In his daily briefing, Premier Doug Ford says, “COVID-19 can’t get into these homes”, but did not specify which regions would be restricting visitors. A statement from the province says the areas will be “those homes in areas of highest community spread.” Effective Monday, October 5th long-term care homes in these areas will be restricted to staff, essential visitors, and essential caregivers. Each resident is encouraged to designate two essential caregivers. Essential visitors will be family or close friends allowed to visit for palliative care or other essential reasons.

The province announced $540-million for long-term care homes for updating ventilation systems and other renovations, an eight week supply of PPE stockpiles, and hiring more infection control staff and additional training for existing staff.