Charges have been laid against a Bracebridge campground owner after an altercation with campers.

Bracebridge OPP says they responded to a number of complaints from patrons at High Falls Resort between July 30 and August 29 – after the owner prevented them from removing their property from the site until disputed fees were paid.

Police say during an unrelated investigation, the owner drove heavy machinery in a way that endangered the safety of officers and others who were nearby.

He also assaulted one of the responding officers

Following their investigations, police arrested and charged 60-year-old Brian Coldin of Bracebridge with a number of charges including mischief, theft under $5000, dangerous operation of a vehicle and assault.

He’ll be before a judge on October 20 in Bracebridge to answer for his charges.