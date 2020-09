Ontario is reporting 554 new COVID-19 cases in the province.

It comes a day after Ontario reported a record high 700 new cases.

Eighty-six per cent of Tuesday’s new cases are in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region.

Ontario is reporting that 62 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40 and nearly 38,400 tests were completed over the last day.

The province’s total caseload is now up to 51,085.

Four more people have died from the virus bringing the death toll to 2,844.