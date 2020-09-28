Police have arrested a Huntsville woman on drug charges in relation to the death of a 28-year old woman.

Back on May 20, 2019, Huntsville OPP was called to assist a person in medical distress at a residence on Main Street West.

Police say the 28-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at hospital.

Then just this past Friday, OPP arrested 33-year-old Sara Beardsworth of Huntsville.

“As a result of the investigation, which is obviously continuing, that individual has been charged under the Control Drug and Substance Act with trafficking an opioid,” Provincial Constable Jeff Handsor said.

Beardsworth was released on an undertaking and will be before a judge in Huntsville on October 21.

The investigation into the death is ongoing and if you have any information, you’re asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.