It’s a record number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

The province reported 700 new cases of the virus on Monday, the highest single-day total the province has seen since the pandemic began.

The number is also much higher than the 491 new cases that were reported on Sunday.

Almost 85 per cent of new cases were reported in Toronto, Peel Region, Ottawa and York Region.

Sixty per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40 with 41 thousand tests completed over the last day.

The total case load in Ontario is now at 50,531 with 85.3 per cent resolved.

One more person died in the last 24 hours bringing the death toll to 2,840.