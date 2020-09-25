Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Another Muskoka resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has confirmed that a Bracebridge woman between the ages of 45-64 has contracted the virus following an institutional outbreak.

It’s the 23rd case of COVID-19 in Muskoka since the start of September and comes after the record daily high of 10 cases on Wednesday.

In total, 58 individuals in Muskoka have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, 38 have recovered and 1 has passed away.

Overall in Simcoe-Muskoka, there have been 845 cases with 724 recovered while 38 people have died.

