Muskoka Lakes is now home to two new, energy-efficient houses.

Habitat for Humanity announced that it was introducing two homes in Bala that are compliant with universal design.

The Muskoka Lakes Adopt-A-Home team unveiled the site of the new homes Wednesday, along with Mayor Phil Harding, Muskoka Lakes council at 1016 Elm Street in Bala.

The team has also planning details of their next build project and are launching the first of their fundraising campaigns Builds In Motion – which runs through October.

“We know that a safe, decent and affordable home plays an absolutely critical role in helping families to create a brighter future, one filled with possibilities, progress, and community contribution.” CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North Kimberley Woodcock said in a press release. “Through developing affordable housing, we bring communities together to empower local people in need of a hand up.”

HFH adds that the 2022 build project looks past the construction of these homes to the well-being of the residents.

The homes are focused on energy efficiency to ensure a low cost of operating and they offer numerous accessibility features.

They also remove many environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom and hope for people currently isolated and limited by an inaccessible home.

“We are seeking additional partnerships, corporate sponsors, and major donors to join in the successful delivery of these age-friendly, affordable homes,” Woodcock added. “The affordable housing crisis affects everyone in the community, and we invite all to participate in the solution.”

To join the effort or find out more about how you can help, you can contact Woodcock, at ceo@habitatgatewaynorth.com.